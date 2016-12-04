Sanatçı Evren Erol’dan yeni sergi

Çalışmalarını değişim, dönüşüm, ret ve kabul bağlamı gibi temel metaforlar üzerinden sürdüren Evren Erol, “Aklın Yarat(t)ıkları” başlıklı üçüncü kişisel sergisiyle 6 Aralık – 21 Ocak tarihleri arasında Bozlu Art Project Nişantaşı’nda. İzleyiciyi günlük hayatta yaşadıkları üzerinden yeniden düşünmeye ve hayal kurmaya çağıran sanatçı sergisinde; ötekileşmiş, yabancılaşmış bir toplumda aklın uykusundan uyanan, kendini yeniden var edecek bireye odaklanıyor.

Evren Erol, “Aklın Yarat(t)ıkları” başlıklı sergisinde geçmiş ile gelecek arasında düğümlenmiş günümüz toplumlarında, bireyin bilinçaltında yaşadığı sevginin ve şiddetin kaynağını, teslimiyet ve direnme kavramları üzerinden sorgulamaya davet ediyor.

Evren Erol who continues his studies through basic metaphors such as change, conversion, refusal and approval context will be in Bozlu Art Project Nişantaşı with his third solo exhibition titled as “Creations / Creatures of The Mind” on between the dates of 6th December – 21st January. In his exhibition, the artist who calls the audiences to reconsider and imagine through their daily lives focuses the people who will wake up their sleeps of mind and will recreate themselves in a marginalized, alienated society.

In the exhibition titled as “Creations / Creatures of The Mind”, Evren Erol invites the people to question the sources of love and violence in their subconscious in today’s communities which are tied between the past and the future through the contexts of submission and resistance.